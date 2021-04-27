Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $18.12 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.66. 12,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

