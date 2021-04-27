Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $21.75 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,440,000 after buying an additional 84,660 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $77.38. The stock had a trading volume of 153,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,644,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $195.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

