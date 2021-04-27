Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $27.04 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $27,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.31. 3,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.81. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $243.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

