Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $28.77 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $28,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $141,594.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,516.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

