Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $34.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $34,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.36. 8,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,941. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.90.

