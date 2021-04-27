Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $54.38 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $373.15 and its 200 day moving average is $344.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $259.51 and a fifty-two week high of $392.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,535,541,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

