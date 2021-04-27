Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.1% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $24,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $815.95. The company had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,918. The company has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $764.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

