Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,868 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.87. 323,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,046,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.