Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 695 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,560 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $35,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,550. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.60 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.55 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.50.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

