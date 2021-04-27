Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,815 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 119,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 165,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.52. 15,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,200. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $235.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.16. The company has a market cap of $174.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.