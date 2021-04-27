Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,003 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $18,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.54. 1,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.78 and a twelve month high of $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,098.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.