Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 11,626 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,626 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,370,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,191,000 after buying an additional 2,316,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,215,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,845,000 after purchasing an additional 87,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,719,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,505,000 after purchasing an additional 491,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036,408. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

