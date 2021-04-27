Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,585 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,299 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.34. 3,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,742. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.28 and its 200 day moving average is $245.53. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $285.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

