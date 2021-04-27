Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 3,848 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after purchasing an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The company has a market capitalization of $127.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.62.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

