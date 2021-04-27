Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 5,447 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,447 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,228,134 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.09.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.