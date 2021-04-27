Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Volume Tops $1.28 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $6.88 or 0.00012369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00067571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00065199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.52 or 0.00822892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00097554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.39 or 0.08184252 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

HEZ is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

