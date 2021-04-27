HEROcoin (PLAY) Market Cap Reaches $7.39 Million

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $7.39 million and approximately $259,251.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00066470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00064255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.00800003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00096451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,569.22 or 0.08248790 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

