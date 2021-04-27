Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Hess makes up 2.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE HES traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. 55,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $284,204.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,446 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,938.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,172,940.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.