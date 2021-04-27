Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.540-3.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.83.

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. 810,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,904. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

