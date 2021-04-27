Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.23

Shares of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.23 and traded as high as $2.74. Hill International shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 109,683 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $153.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Hill International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 671,037 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 886,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hill International by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 637,531 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

