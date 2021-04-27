Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $117,257.16. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REZI opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.19 and a beta of 2.62.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.