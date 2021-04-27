Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 167,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Sculptor Capital Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCU. North Run Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,670,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,262,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 199,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 10th.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCU opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $3.99. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 74.87%. The company had revenue of $599.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $2.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.25%.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

