Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $338.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $349.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

