Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TEX opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -796.00 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $50.09.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.86 million. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

