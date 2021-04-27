Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Civeo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civeo by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of CVEO opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $228.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $133.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.60 million. Analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $89,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 275,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,879. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

