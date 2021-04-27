Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 611,200 Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 611,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,999,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,522,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,231.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 229,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

