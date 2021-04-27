Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,880 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.37.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

