Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $50.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

