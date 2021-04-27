Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

NYSE:HLT opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $130.19.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $6,224,475.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

