Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.96.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $130.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.14. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of -109.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

