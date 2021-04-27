Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 (LON:SONG)

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SONG opened at GBX 124.40 ($1.63) on Tuesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.87.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Paul Burger bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,945 ($12,993.21). Also, insider Sylvia Coleman bought 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.65 ($13,065.91). Insiders have acquired a total of 21,855 shares of company stock worth $2,580,929 over the last quarter.

