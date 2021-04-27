Hive (HIVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $143.94 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, Hive has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $265.17 million and approximately $143.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000614 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001633 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,449,782 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

