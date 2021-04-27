Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

HEP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

