Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.28

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 1291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after acquiring an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 139,947 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

