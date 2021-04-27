Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Home Capital Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

