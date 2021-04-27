Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$38.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCG. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.00.

TSE HCG traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$31.79. 122,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,191. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.50. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$33.56. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$133.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group will post 4.5799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

