Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Home Point Capital stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million.

In other news, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Maria N. Fregosi sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,691.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274 in the last 90 days.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

