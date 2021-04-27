Homeros Trading Up 14.8% This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $34.07 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.00787121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.94 or 0.08025378 BTC.

Homeros Profile

HMR is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

