HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%.

HomeStreet stock opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $907.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at $438,669.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

