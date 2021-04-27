Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after buying an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after buying an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.45. The company has a market cap of $154.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

