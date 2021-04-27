Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after acquiring an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.11. 49,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,456. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

