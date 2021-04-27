Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.860-1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.40 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.750-8.000 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.27.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $222.93. 2,734,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,308. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.