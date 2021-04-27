Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.750-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 billion-$34.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.33 billion.Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.860-1.960 EPS.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.69. The stock has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.27.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

