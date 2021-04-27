Horace Mann Educators (HMN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. On average, analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $30.48 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 56.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

