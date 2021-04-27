Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 196.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.30% of Horizon Bancorp worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,146,000. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,104,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $527,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $117,429.82. Also, President James D. Neff sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $197,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,366 shares of company stock worth $2,437,254 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

