Horizon Protocol Price Reaches $0.78 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and $225,521.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00061647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.37 or 0.00277960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.66 or 0.01035527 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026678 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.95 or 0.00718647 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,982.19 or 1.00298797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.