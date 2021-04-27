Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. On average, analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36.

HST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.69.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

