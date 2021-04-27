Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 217,716 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.75 and a quick ratio of 9.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.