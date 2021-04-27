HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $64,139,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in HP by 9,229.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,207,665 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

NYSE HPQ opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

