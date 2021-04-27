HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 400 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 430.75 ($5.63).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 432.20 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 427.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 394.76. The stock has a market cap of £88.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10).

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

